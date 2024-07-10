Cecil County pedestrian killed on Delaware highway

EDGEMOOR, Del. — An Elkton woman was killed after apparently leaving her car and trying to cross an interstate in the Wilmington area of Delaware.

Angel Alston, 38, had been driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee on July 7, said Delaware State Police.

The car was found on the shoulder of northbound I-495 near Edgemoore, Del.

A quarter-mile away, Alston was trying to cross the northbound lanes, when she was struck, at about 11:43 p.m., by a Honda Accord.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 47-year-old Honda driver and his two passengers were treated for minor injuries.

Delaware State Police are investigating the crash and are asking any witnesses to contact Master Corporal J. Forester by calling (302) 365-8485. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.