Cecil County pedestrian killed in Route 40 hit-and-run

NORTH EAST, Md. — A Cecil County man was killed on Route 40 in the North East area by a car that fled the scene.

Maryland State Police say they're looking for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a pedestrian, 53-year-old Christopher Tavis Mayse of Conowingo, this morning.

Police responded at about 7:50 a.m. to Route 40 West at Principio Parkway, where they found a pedestrian lying in the road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe he was struck between 8 p.m. Thursday and 3 a.m. Friday.

Police recovered vehicle parts, including a passenger-side mirror, and determined the parts belong to a Chrysler 300 between the years of 2005 and 2010. The suspect vehicle will have damage to the front right side, and a driver-side mirror with a chrome back cover.

Anyone with information should call 410-996-7838.