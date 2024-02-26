Cecil County man falls victim to 'Silent Killer'

ORCHARD BEACH, Md. — A water view oasis tucked off the beaten path in Cecil County, residents of the Crystal Beach Manor knew little of the couple living on Florida Avenue until tragedy struck on Saturday.

“That’s very tragic,” said Mary Ann Sewell, one of the victims’ neighbors, “We had seen they had EMS there several times before so we didn’t think anything of it when we saw a bunch of them the other day so we didn’t realize that he had passed away.”

Family members who hadn’t heard from the couple for days forced their way inside the home where they found the walls covered in soot.

“They discovered the female in the back bedroom. She was shivering, very disoriented, and also an unconscious male, Mr. Steven Hannaford, lying out in the living room,” said Sr. Dep. State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire.

The female victim is expected to recover, but it was too late to save Hannaford who had apparently died from carbon monoxide poisoning tied to a kerosene heater, which had run out of fuel.

“It wasn’t actually properly set right,” explained Alkire, “The chimney of that kerosene heater was a little off-centered causing the wick of that kerosene heater not to burn correctly. Also, the house is extremely airtight not allowing the fumes to escape from the house.”

Fire investigators say this tragic death is a stark reminder of the dangers associated with using kerosene as a heating tool.

A tragic end inside a home, which no longer had electric service prompting the renters to find another means of staying warm.

“It’s very sad,” said Mark Shapiro who lives a few doors down from the victims, “We should be taking better care of our older people in the community.”

