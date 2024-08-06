Cecil County man charged with stealing live crabs from MD, Delaware

ELKTON, Md. — An Elkton man has been charged with stealing live crabs from businesses in Cecil County and Delaware.

Cecil County Sheriff's Office worked with Maryland State Police to arrest 33-year-old Zachary Stephen Bennett, of Brownfield Loop in Elkton.

Michael Zack Bennett photo

Investigators got a report of a theft from K&A Crabs on Old Chestnut Road on July 31.

Ten bushels of live crabs were found at Bennett's home after a search warrant was executed there.

Law enforcement then learned about similar crimes in Delaware.

Law enforcement are still looking for an accomplice.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Detective William Muller at (410) 996-5500 ext. 3368 or by email at william.muller@cecilsheriffmd.gov. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous and has information regarding any crime can contact the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office tipline at (410) 392-2180.