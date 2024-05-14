Cecil County man allegedly set fire to home with neighbor's inside

NORTH EAST, Md. — A North East man is accused of setting his neighbor's home on fire while they were still inside.

The alleged incident happened April 16 on Bay View Woods Lane.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal's Office, 27-year-old Joshua Edward Alexander Larkins was caught on camera lighting the home on fire.

The homeowner told investigators about Larkins visiting earlier in the day, leaving them with harassing phone calls and texts.

Ultimately crews were able to put the flames out in 10 minutes. Fortunately no one was hurt.

Larkins was arrested Tuesday morning on arson and attempted murder charges. He's currently being held without bond at the Cecil County Detention Center.