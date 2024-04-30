Cecil County landmark, Galvinell Meat Company, destroyed in two-alarm fire

CONOWINGO, Md. — A Cecil County landmark was destroyed in a Tuesday morning fire.

Galvinell Meat Company has been around for well over half-a-century.

The butcher shop that once stood on Ragan Road, in Conowingo, went up in flames around 5:45am.

An employee was first to discover fire in the utility room ceiling, which quickly spread to the attic.

A second alarm was eventually called, prompting 50 some firefighters to respond from multiple neighboring counties in Maryland and Pennsylvania.

No animals or people were injured in the fire, despite causing an estimated $2.5 million in damages.

Health officials believe meat products stored in a freezer were unaffected.

While the cause remains under investigation, the Fire Marshal is not ruling out electrical failure.