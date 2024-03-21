CCBC Dundalk building re-named for local philanthropist

DUNDALK, Md. — Al Lloyd's daughter, Marie, had just graduated high school when she was fatally struck by a car, in 1977.

She had planned to go to what was then Dundalk Community College (and had been built just six years prior). Her father used Marie's life-insurance money to start his first scholarship fund.

Since then, he's raised more than $1 million in scholarships for Community College of Baltimore County's Dundalk campus - and today, the college honored him with a building named for him and his late wife.

CCBC unveiled the re-named "Alvin and Mary Lloyd College Center" today; it was formerly the CCBC Dundalk College Community Center.

The college calls Lloyd, who is now in his eighties, "a treasure to CCBC."

In a press release, CCBC said: