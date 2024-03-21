CCBC Dundalk building re-named for local philanthropist

DUNDALK, Md. — Al Lloyd's daughter, Marie, had just graduated high school when she was fatally struck by a car, in 1977.
She had planned to go to what was then Dundalk Community College (and had been built just six years prior). Her father used Marie's life-insurance money to start his first scholarship fund.
Since then, he's raised more than $1 million in scholarships for Community College of Baltimore County's Dundalk campus - and today, the college honored him with a building named for him and his late wife.
CCBC unveiled the re-named "Alvin and Mary Lloyd College Center" today; it was formerly the CCBC Dundalk College Community Center.
The college calls Lloyd, who is now in his eighties, "a treasure to CCBC."
In a press release, CCBC said:
The Lloyds have been staunch supporters of CCBC and the Dundalk community for more than five decades. Their philanthropic contributions to the college and community span generations and have paved the way for thousands of CCBC students, faculty and staff to achieve educational success – not only through scholarships but through program expansion and community engagement. Alvin Lloyd and his late wife Mary’s philanthropic support of over $1 million since the late 1970s has opened the doors of education for many in the Dundalk community. Additionally, the Lloyd family established two academic scholarships, the Marie Lloyd/Ed Lamon Scholarship and the Mary E. Lloyd Nursing Scholarship at CCBC Dundalk, honoring the memory of his daughter and wife.