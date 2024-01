HUNT VALLEY, Md. — A new restaurant opens in Hunt Valley on Friday, but it's already giving back to the community.

Mediterranean chain CAVA in the Hunt Valley Town Center opened its doors a day early for new neighbors to get a free meal.

As part of the preview, CAVA also matched people's donations to the Maryland Food Bank up to $1,000.

They also donated hundreds of fresh bowls and pitas that workers made while training to the Food Bank.

CAVA will hold its grand opening on Friday, January 26.