Catonsville woman allegedly plotted to shoot up several Baltimore area energy facilities

BALTIMORE — A Catonsville woman has been federally charged for conspiring to shoot up several Baltimore area energy facilities.

Federal Prosecutors say Sarah Beth Clendaniel and Brandon Clint Russell, an alleged violent extremist from Orlando, Florida, planned to target the electrical substations all at once, in an attempt to "completely destroy [the] whole City."

Russell also allegedly posted links to open source maps, which showed the targeted locations.

Following the indictments, Exelon and BGE released this statement.

"The Federal Bureau of Investigation has notified Exelon and BGE that it has disrupted a plot to target several BGE electric substations with gunfire. We are working closely with the FBI and state and local law enforcement as they continue their investigation, and we are thankful for their vigilance and the precautions taken to protect the electric grid for our customers and employees."

According to the company, there was no service disruptions or damage to any substations. Exelon added there are no other currently known threats to their facilities.

"Law enforcement acted before the perpetrators were able to carry out their plan, and there was no damage to any of the substations, nor was any service disrupted. The substations are not believed to have been targeted out of any connection to BGE or Exelon, or because of any particular vulnerability."

Clendaniel is scheduled for an initial court appearance in Baltimore on Monday.