Catonsville man charged in I-97 "road rage" case

WMAR
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Catonsville-area man has been charged with pointing a gun during a "road rage" dispute on I-97 in Annapolis on Wednesday.

Jayden Spurlin, 24, was arrested Thursday night at his home, said Maryland State Police.

He was released today after posting $10,000 bond.

Police seized a loaded handgun when they executed search warrants at his home and his Audi sedan.

Spurlin allegedly pointed a gun at another driver while going south on I-97 near Rt. 50, on Aug. 28.

He was charged with felony assault and using a gun while committing a felony.

Police are asking anyone with information about highway gun crimes to call 410-538-1887.

