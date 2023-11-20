Catonsville man becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Maryland Lottery has crowned its newest millionaire and this time, it's a man from Catonsville.
A fan of scratch-offs, he won prizes on three instant tickets and one of those made him a millionaire.
He won $500 on his first ticket, and he didn't stop there.
Feeling excited, he purchased two more tickets from the 40 West Shell gas station.
One of the tickets delivered a $50 prize and the second one, a Hot 777 ticket, produced a $1 million prize.
“I was really in shock,” said the winner. “I mean, this is truly a miracle.”
The man immediately raced home to tell his wife.
The couple, who are also grandparents, explained how life has been a struggle for many over the years and their plan is to use the winnings to help their children.
“We can sleep at night knowing that we can leave our children a legacy and not baggage,” they said.