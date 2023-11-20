Watch Now
Catonsville man becomes millionaire with lucky scratch-off ticket

Plans to use the money to help his children
Posted at 12:58 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 12:58:59-05

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Maryland Lottery has crowned its newest millionaire and this time, it's a man from Catonsville.

A fan of scratch-offs, he won prizes on three instant tickets and one of those made him a millionaire.

He won $500 on his first ticket, and he didn't stop there.

Feeling excited, he purchased two more tickets from the 40 West Shell gas station.

One of the tickets delivered a $50 prize and the second one, a Hot 777 ticket, produced a $1 million prize.

“I was really in shock,” said the winner. “I mean, this is truly a miracle.”

The man immediately raced home to tell his wife.

The couple, who are also grandparents, explained how life has been a struggle for many over the years and their plan is to use the winnings to help their children.

“We can sleep at night knowing that we can leave our children a legacy and not baggage,” they said.

