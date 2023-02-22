Catonsville High School student sentenced for shooting on campus parking lot last year

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Catonsville High School student on Tuesday was sentenced to 16 months in jail for his part in a shooting on the school's parking lot one year ago.

Sean Potter, now 19, originally had been indicted on attempted murder and first-degree assault charges.

He eventually pleaded down to misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and possessing a firearm as a minor.

Prosecutors said Potter had driven a Volvo to school on the day of the incident.

Someone with Potter reportedly got into a physical fight with several students that resulted in a 16-year-old student being shot.

The victim survived and told police that people in the Volvo were masked and armed with guns.

About 45 minutes after fleeing the shooting scene, the Volvo showed up at an area hospital to drop off a second person who had been shot.

Through MVA tag records and witness interviews, police identified the Volvo driver as Potter and charged him in connection with the case.

Prosecutors later determined Potter was not the shooter and in fact never left his vehicle, prompting charges to be downgraded.

A second teenage student initially believed to have fled with Potter was also charged. But that case has since been dropped after further evidence showed that person leaving the scene on foot.

At this time prosecutors have no definitive proof as to who shot the victims.

Potter has been in custody since February 10 of last year. The judge gave him credit for time served, meaning he could be released sometime this summer.