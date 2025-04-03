CASH Campaign tax season resources

Tax day is coming up, and the CASH campaign of Maryland is working to provide Marylanders with the resources to get their taxes done for free.

The CASH campaign is a state-wide non-profit and IRS-certified free tax preparation program.

They're working to raise awareness about a new free tax program available to hundreds of thousands of Marylanders: I.R.S. direct file.

Sara Johnson, co-founder and COO of the organization, says they've got the resource linked on the website.

"To learn more. There's a link there that will take them directly to the IRS Direct File program. Once they file their return for free, or directly to the IRS, it'll then link with the Maryland I File program. And so it makes it very streamlined for people in Maryland to be able to file both their federal and their state tax return for free."

If you aren't eligible for the IRS Direct File program, they also have information on other resources and options ahead of April 15th.