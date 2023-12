HAMPSTEAD, Md. — Bundle up and enjoy a half mile of dazzling trees and trails. Cascade Lights is back in Carroll County.

Guests can enjoy a festive choreographed light show, light tunnel, and playground area. Crafts & Letters to Santa, ax throwing, and holiday movies play all night.

Friday showcased a Jazz Christmas Band, and there are many more leading up to its conclusion on December 23.

It’s all at Coppermine Cascade Park in Hampstead.

For more information, click here.