Cars engulfed in flames in Sykesville

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A joint effort to put out a fire in Sykesville Sunday evening.

It happened just before 6pm in the 5800 block of Woodbine Road.

On scene volunteer fire crews from Carroll, Frederick and Howard Counties discovered three vehicles in a driveway engulfed in flames.

According to officials, the fire extended to a garage attached to a home.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

Here's some pictures from the scene courtesy of the Winfield Community Volunteer Fire Department.