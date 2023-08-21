Carroll County woman essential to rapid repair of broken power poles

CARROLL COUNTY — Using helicopters to thread power lines is a niche business but important, especially if thousands of people are stuck without power because of it.

Lisa Johansson works for one of the companies that does this work, she just happens to live a few miles from 140.

"Living two miles away from Westminster we had severe storms, tornadoes and then on social media i saw the poles down on 140," said Johansson.

Lisa was able to share those pictures with her company based in Georgia and immediately got to work booking crews, hotels and airports for the work coming up ahead.

The rapid response from having a Carroll County resident handling the business got the job done faster.

"Definitely knowing the hotels in the area, the men I had to get in so i had to do it quickly so I knew to contact the hotel quickly cause I knew the other contractors were needing hotels in the area quickly," said Johansson.

Lisa didn't have any damage at her home.

She was able to see how her teams respond to disasters for the first time.

"I've seen the helicopters in the air but never actually on the job site it's amazing to see the expertise of our pilot, Mike Woolsly, how quickly he got it done," said Johansson.

The power poles are back up and most of the damage has been cleared from the storm.