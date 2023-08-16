Watch Now
Carroll County Sheriff's Office to conduct sobriety checkpoint this weekend

<p>Members of the Kansas City Police Department conducted a sobriety checkpoint in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Rich Sugg/Kansas City Star/MCT via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 12:30 PM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 12:30:32-04

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the Maryland State Police and other law enforcement agencies, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at an undisclosed location this weekend.

The checkpoint will be in place to promote awareness and reduce the number of alcohol-impaired drivers on the roads. It is part of the agency's traffic safety initiative to keep county roads safe.

Officials say the checkpoint will be clearly marked with signs, lights and uniformed officers.

The department conducts checkpoints throughout the year, in addition to utilizing special enforcement details specifically targeted drunk and drugged drivers.

Traffic crashes continue to be a leading cause of death for Maryland residents.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 911.

