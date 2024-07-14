Carroll County man charged with arson in Finksburg

FINKSBURG, Md. — A Carroll County man was arrested Saturday in connection to an arson at a commercial storage trailer in Finksburg.

Authorities say that deputies were called to the 3100 block of Baltimore Boulevard to investigate a suspicious fire that happened Friday evening. When crews arrived, they discovered a commercial storage trailer fully involved in flames.

The fire took 25 Reese Volunteer Fire Company firefighters and surrounding fire companies to battle the blaze.

A preliminary investigation determined the fire to be arson. The damage is estimated to be about $1,000.

According to police, numerous surveillance cameras in the area observed a male entering and exiting the trailer just before the blaze. That person was later identified as 42-year-old Joseph Affayroux.

Affayroux has been charged with numerous trash fires earlier in the week within the Liberty Reservoir, including a dumpster fire in the area of Wards Chapel Road and Maryland Route 26.

Deputy State Fire Marshals were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Affayroux for second-degree arson, malicious burning in the first-degree, and malicious destruction of property.

He was taken to the Carroll County Detention Center, where he is held without bond.