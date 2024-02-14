Carroll County man arrested for 1st degree assault of his ex-girlfriend

CARROLL COUNTY, Md — A Carroll County man was arrested for 1st degree assault with a firearm of his ex-girlfriend yesterday.

Westminster Police responded at approximately 11:12 pm to an incident involving shots fired in the 200 block of E. Main Street.

Earlier that day, investigators say 30-year-old Matthew Skirka approached his former girlfriend, took her cell phone, and destroyed it.

Wearing a ski mask and armed with a handgun, Skirka returned later to his exes' apartment, banging on the front door. When she refused to let him in, Skira kicked open the door.

Somehow, the woman escaped her apartment to a neighbor's spot and then to her car. Skirka pulled up next to the vehicle and started screaming at her. He then exited his car with the handgun pointed at her. He subsequently began firing shots in the air, threatened his ex, and drove away.

Westminster detectives obtained a warrant for Skirka’s arrest.

Maryland State Troopers and deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office arrived at his residence in the 3900 block of Sykesville Road.

Neither party was able to get Skirka to leave his home until the Carroll County Crisis Response and Negotiation team arrived on the scene.

The stalemate ended around 5:33 am as he exited his residence to be taken into custody.