Carroll County home of Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo burglarized

FINKSBURG, Md. — The Finksburg home of Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo was burglarized earlier this month.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office a report was taken on April 7, but no other details were released.

TMZ reports Osefo was away on vacation at the time. They also say the thieves made off with a number of Osefo's designer bags and jewelry.

Osefo joined the Real Housewives of Potomac cast back in 2020 during the season 5 premier.

She's also currently an assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Education.