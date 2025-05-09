Carroll County awarded grant to open county's first public charter school

ELDERSBURG, Md. — Carroll Classical Charter School has been awarded $1.6 million to launch Carroll County's first public charter school.

The school plans to open in fall 2026, initially serving grades K-6, expanding to K-8 by 2028.

This school was one of a small number of schools across the state selected for this round of funding.

“Being awarded this grant demonstrates a vote of confidence in our school’s model, the dedication of our founders, the governance structure, and CLA’s commitment to serving the broader Carroll County community,” said Danielle Daley, Treasurer of Carroll Learning Alliance.

The award aligns with the federal budget proposal, which calls for increased funding for public charter schools.