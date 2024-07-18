Carroll College launches pilot program for youth in juvenile justice system

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Carroll Community College is opening its doors to young people in the criminal justice system.
The college just launched a new pilot program called Justice System to Careers Initiative for Juveniles. It will run through June 2025.
A group of 20 staff and clients from the Department of Juvenile Services visited the campus for a lunch-and-learn about the new initiative.
College staff hopes the program gives at-risk young people a way to get their G.E.D., a career path, or access to other services the college offers.
Tracy Whitaker, Regional Director for the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services Western Region, said:
We are thrilled with the success of the lunch-and-learn college tour organized by Carroll Community College. It was great to learn about the resources and wrap-around services Carroll Community College has in place for its students.