Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Carroll College launches pilot program for youth in juvenile justice system

Carroll Community College
Carroll Community College<br/>
Carroll Community College<br/>
Carroll Community College
Posted at 3:38 PM, Jul 18, 2024

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Carroll Community College is opening its doors to young people in the criminal justice system.

The college just launched a new pilot program called Justice System to Careers Initiative for Juveniles. It will run through June 2025.

A group of 20 staff and clients from the Department of Juvenile Services visited the campus for a lunch-and-learn about the new initiative.

College staff hopes the program gives at-risk young people a way to get their G.E.D., a career path, or access to other services the college offers.

Tracy Whitaker, Regional Director for the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services Western Region, said:

We are thrilled with the success of the lunch-and-learn college tour organized by Carroll Community College. It was great to learn about the resources and wrap-around services Carroll Community College has in place for its students.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices