Carroll College launches pilot program for youth in juvenile justice system

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Carroll Community College is opening its doors to young people in the criminal justice system.

The college just launched a new pilot program called Justice System to Careers Initiative for Juveniles. It will run through June 2025.

A group of 20 staff and clients from the Department of Juvenile Services visited the campus for a lunch-and-learn about the new initiative.

College staff hopes the program gives at-risk young people a way to get their G.E.D., a career path, or access to other services the college offers.

Tracy Whitaker, Regional Director for the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services Western Region, said: