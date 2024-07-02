Watch Now
Cargo ship briefly loses power while leaving Port of Baltimore early Monday

Port of Baltimore .jpeg
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Shipping containers are stacked together at the Port of Baltimore, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Baltimore. During the summer, a massive container ship pulled into port loaded with sheets of plywood, aluminum rods and radioactive material – all sourced from the fields, forests and factories of Russia.
Port of Baltimore .jpeg
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jul 02, 2024

DUNDALK, Md. — A cargo ship briefly lost power early Monday morning while leaving the Port of Baltimore.

The vessel Bellavia was only 1,000 feet away from the berth before it lost engine power.

According to port officials, the vessel was able to quickly reengage and return to the Seagirt Marine Terminal to repair the issue.

The ship was cleared by the Coast Guard and departed Seagirt Monday evening.

Baltimore's port is one of the busiest port's in the nation, seeing thousands of ships a days.

WMAR spoke with Captain Jim Staples, a master mariner, about the commonality of ships losing power following the Key Bridge collapse back in March.

"I've had things like this happen to me," he said.

RELATED: What went wrong? Maritime expert on possible explanations for power loss, collision

The collapse killed six construction workers and left the Port of Baltimore closed for two months.

The port reopened early June.

