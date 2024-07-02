Cargo ship briefly loses power while leaving Port of Baltimore early Monday

DUNDALK, Md. — A cargo ship briefly lost power early Monday morning while leaving the Port of Baltimore.

The vessel Bellavia was only 1,000 feet away from the berth before it lost engine power.

According to port officials, the vessel was able to quickly reengage and return to the Seagirt Marine Terminal to repair the issue.

The ship was cleared by the Coast Guard and departed Seagirt Monday evening.

Baltimore's port is one of the busiest port's in the nation, seeing thousands of ships a days.

WMAR spoke with Captain Jim Staples, a master mariner, about the commonality of ships losing power following the Key Bridge collapse back in March.

"I've had things like this happen to me," he said.

The collapse killed six construction workers and left the Port of Baltimore closed for two months.

The port reopened early June.