Caretaker charged after vulnerable woman found in deplorable conditions dies

WOODLAWN, Md. — Baltimore County Police have launched an investigation into the death of a vulnerable woman.

Antoinette Gray, 56, was discovered August 12 in what police called "deplorable conditions" at a home on Kirkwood Road.

According to police, Gray suffered from multiple medical ailments and was under the care of 34-year-old Brittany Brooks.

Gray died August 15 at an area hospital. Investigators believe Gray sustained injuries as result of the treatment she'd been receiving.

Police wouldn't provide anymore specifics, but Brooks is charged with three counts of vulnerable adult abuse including two felonies.

The Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office refused comment, citing an ongoing police investigation.

Brooks is currently being held without bail with a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 6.