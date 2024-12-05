Caregiving for loved ones during the holidays

BALTIMORE — “I'm coming. I'm coming. You ain’t gotta get up. You ain’t gotta get up.”

Gerard Hawkins was a beloved Baltimore TV repairman for decades. And 'Mr. Gerard,' as his customers called him, still loves TV.

Although now, at age 92, he's just watching his favorite shows. He lives with his daughter, Gernell, who admits caring for a parent is not easy.

“It's, it's a lot. It's a lot,” she says. “Everybody can't caregive. Everybody can't take stress.”

This is the second time the Army veteran has been called into daughterly duty. Gernell also took care of her mother for five years until she died last year.

“Sometimes I find myself overwhelmed,” she says. “That's when I have to know I have to sit back, do my breathing exercises, close my eyes.”

Gernell's learned to manage the stress and take care of herself, too. Something that's often hard for caregivers.

“You always have to remember to take time out for yourself,” she says. “I do do that. I do. I do. You have to.”

Especially during the holidays, which come with additional challenges.

Marlyn Massey with the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Maryland Chapter gives us some advice to help caregivers get through the busy season.

“Adjust your expectations,” says Massey. “Maybe you don't have to go out or anything. Maybe you can do a face-to-face meeting. Maybe you can do a video chat.”

Massey says preparation is key so you and your loved one do well at those social gatherings.

“You don't have to stop doing what you're doing,” Massey says. “You just need to modify it according to what your schedule can permit. And the person that you're caring for, what you believe they can tolerate.”

And she says for those who have a caregiver on their gift list, how about giving them one of the greatest gifts you can give? Time.

“Give them a certificate to say, 'This is a certificate. When you wanna take a break, maybe a two- or three-hour break, give me a call.'”

And for those who are caring for loved ones with dementia or other cognitive deficiencies,

The Alzheimer’s Association has additional advice at alz.org/maryland and a 24-hour helpline you can call for support: 800-272-3900.