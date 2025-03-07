Career Exploration Day at Morgan State

The National Treasure, also known as Morgan State University, is helping folks who are looking for their next opportunity. On March 20th, Morgan is hosting a Career Exploration Day.

It will be located at the University Student Center in the Calvin & Tina Ballroom from 11am to 3pm.

The doors are open for Morgan employees, students, alumni, federal employees, and the general public to learn new seeking and employment strategies.

The day will include workshops, resume assistance, onsite interviews and skills assessment for temporary employment opportunities, and more!

Available Positions:

Full-time and Adjunct Faculty

Police and Public Safety

Athletics

Facilities Management

Institutional Advancement

Student Affairs

Finance and Administration

and more!!

What to Expect: