Career Exploration Day at Morgan State

The National Treasure, also known as Morgan State University, is helping folks who are looking for their next opportunity. On March 20th, Morgan is hosting a Career Exploration Day.
It will be located at the University Student Center in the Calvin & Tina Ballroom from 11am to 3pm.
The doors are open for Morgan employees, students, alumni, federal employees, and the general public to learn new seeking and employment strategies.
The day will include workshops, resume assistance, onsite interviews and skills assessment for temporary employment opportunities, and more!
Available Positions:
- Full-time and Adjunct Faculty
- Police and Public Safety
- Athletics
- Facilities Management
- Institutional Advancement
- Student Affairs
- Finance and Administration
- and more!!
What to Expect:
- Job Readiness Workshops
- Resume Doctor One-on-One Sessions
- Onsite Interviews for Temporary Employment Opportunities
- Meet & Greet directly with Hiring Departments about employment opportunities
- Learn about Morgan State University fringe benefits
- Opportunities for Morgan employees to learn about promotional opportunities
- and more!!!