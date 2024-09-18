Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Car strikes two juveniles in Pasadena, police say

anne arundel county police 2.jpg
Anne Arundel County Police
anne arundel county police 2.jpg
Posted
and last updated

PASADENA, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a vehicle responsible for striking juveniles in Pasadena.

On Tuesday, around 11:00 am, police were called to the intersection of Outing Avenue and East Shore Road for reports of a hit-and-run.

RELATED: Juvenile struck in hit-and-run in Pasadena, vehicle sought

They later learned a group of juveniles were walking on Outing Avenue when two of them were struck by a white Nissan Pathfinder occupied by three males.

One of the victims was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries; the other also received treatment at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries but was taken there by an associate before the police got there.

Anyone with information should contact Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-6145.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices