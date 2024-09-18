Car strikes two juveniles in Pasadena, police say

PASADENA, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a vehicle responsible for striking juveniles in Pasadena.

On Tuesday, around 11:00 am, police were called to the intersection of Outing Avenue and East Shore Road for reports of a hit-and-run.

They later learned a group of juveniles were walking on Outing Avenue when two of them were struck by a white Nissan Pathfinder occupied by three males.

One of the victims was taken to a local hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries; the other also received treatment at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries but was taken there by an associate before the police got there.

Anyone with information should contact Anne Arundel County Police at 410-222-6145.