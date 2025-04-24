PERRYVILLE, Md. — Vintage cars can transport us back in time, and that includes vehicles used by law enforcement to police our roads.

Just ask Corporal Adam Siemek of the Maryland State Police.

“Me, personally, I’ve got about 10 years on. Mine would be the Crown Vic. That was my very first car,” said Siemek, “That will definitely be there, but some of the older guys, the retirees, probably have some likings toward the Caprice or older cars.”

On Sunday, law enforcers will get a chance to share that passion with the people they serve at the first annual Cecil County Car Show with a Cop.

Right now, it may just look like a big, empty lot next to the JFK Barracks in Perryville, but on the day of the show, more than 200 vehicles will be on display.

“You’ll see things from cars to trucks to hot rods to just your normal day street cars along with the vintage cruisers and classic cars as well,” said Siemek.

Due to a forecast for rain on Saturday, the event has been pushed back to Sunday and runs from 10 to 2.

It’s free to the public, while registration fees for featured vehicles will raise money for the Boys and Girls clubs of Cecil and Harford Counties.

15 separate police agencies will be there, including some from Delaware and Pennsylvania, giving adults and children, alike, a rare up close look at the classics and tactical and marine vehicles, while showing them a personal side of the men and women behind the badges as well.

“We’re humans. We’re just like you,” said Siemek, “We enjoy cars and old antique vehicles.”