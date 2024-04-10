Car fire leads to $500,000 in damages in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, M.d — A mechanical failure inside the engine of a 2010 Acura TSX lead to a house fire in Harford County that caused $500,000 in damages.

The blaze started around 4:44 p.m., shortly after the owner of a home on Adelaide Lane parked the car inside his garage.

30 minutes later, a landscaper, who was mowing the lawn, told the homeowner that smoke was coming from the garage.

Office of the State Fire Marshal House fire in Harford County

Afterwards, the resident opened the interior garage door and saw heavy smoke.

He immediately went outside to open the main garage door.

He tried to put out the blaze with an extinguisher, but his attempt failed.

The flames spread to another car inside the garage, and to the attic.

Authorities say when the Bel Air Volunteer firefighters arrived, they were able to suppress the flames, keeping them restricted to the attic and garage area.

No injuries were reported.

Family members are assisting the owners.