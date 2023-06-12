Car crash claims life of Harford County Special Education teacher

FOREST HILL, Md. — The Harford County community is mourning the tragic loss of a teacher.

Courtney Beth Glock, 35, was killed in a car crash in Forest Hill Saturday night.

The Sheriff's Office said Glock was driving on Walters Mill Road when she lost control and struck a guard rail.

Her car then overturned and caught fire, leaving her deceased.

Glock was a special education teacher at Joppatowne Elementary School.

The school shared the devastating news in a letter to students, family and staff.

"Ms. Glock’s passing has affected all of us very deeply. We must now focus our concern on the well-being of our students and staff as they learn to cope with this tragic loss. The students and staff will react in different ways to the death of one of our school community members. We should expect and try to understand that there will be a variety of emotions and responses to what has occurred. The most important thing we can do is to be supportive and encourage an open expression of feelings."

Additionally the school said it's implemented a plan to help students heal.

"Our teachers and counselors have been briefed on our plans and have received guidelines for discussing death and reactions to it. A Crisis Team is made available to students and staff who need support in coping with this tragedy through speaking with school counselors, school psychologists, and social workers. We will try to maintain as normal a routine and structure as the situation and people allow, and we encourage you to do the same."

As for the crash investigation, detectives are still working to determine the cause.