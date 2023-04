BALTIMORE — A Maryland State Trooper was sent to Shock Trauma after their vehicle was struck on I-695.

Around 9:43 p.m., a trooper was in their vehicle at a work zone on the outer loop of I-695 at Perring Parkway.

According to MSP, a vehicle entered the work zone and struck the trooper's vehicle.

The trooper and other driver were taken to the Shock Trauma for treatment of their injuries.