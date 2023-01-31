Car carrier catches fire at Cecil County gas station

ELKTON, Md. — Four gas pumps were destroyed after a multi-vehicle car carrier caught fire at a gas station off of I-95 in Elkton on Monday morning.

The state fire marshal's office is still investigating why a 2012 Freightliner car carrier caught fire at the TA Travel Center gas station on Elkton Road in Cecil County, at about 7:50 a.m. Jan. 30.

No one was injured in the fire, which began in the tractor portion of the car carrier, said the fire marshal's office.

The car carrier had eight vehicles on it; two Kia cars were destroyed. Four gas pumps were also destroyed.

The fire caused an estimated $750,000 in damage. About 25 firefighters spent 90 minutes working to control the fire.

