A car crash involving a Kia and Acura leaves a 76-year-old woman dead and a passenger injured.

It happened around 4:52pm at the intersection of Pimlico Road and West Northern Parkway on Sunday.

The 76-year-old woman who was driving the Kia was taken to a hospital in the area, where she later died.

A passenger in the Acura was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Baltimore Police Crash Team is leading the investigation.