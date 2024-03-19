Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Car accident leaves 58-year-old man dead and two people injuried

Car accident leaves 58-year-old man dead and two people injuried
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File
Car accident leaves 58-year-old man dead and two people injuried
Posted at 8:38 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 20:38:50-04

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 58-year-old man died in a car accident that left his passenger and one other driver injured.

The crash happened on the 300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Monday at 1:53 p.m.

CRASH team investigators say one vehicle, containing only its driver, was flipped on its roof in the middle of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and West Mulberry Street.

The front of the other car, driven by the 58-year-old man with a passenger, took heavy damage.

All three people were taken to an area hospital, where the 58-year-old later died.

His passenger and the driver of the flipped car did not have serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2606 or dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices