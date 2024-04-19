Car accident in Baltmore County - 4 seriously injured and 1 rescued from wreckage

UPDATE : The person who was trapped as a result of the accident has been rescued and is receiving care.

A car accident leaves one person trapped and four seriously injured in Baltimore County. The Baltimore County Fire Department says that the crash happened just before 8pm on I-695 between exits 18 and 19.

Crews are on scene of a vehicle accident with rescue I695 btw exit 18-19 inner loop. Reported to have 1 trapped; 4 patients-2 seriously injured and 2 critically injured. DT1941 *TA pic.twitter.com/k1pDThbWL3 — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 18, 2024