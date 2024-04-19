Watch Now
Car accident in Baltmore County - 4 seriously injured and 1 rescued from wreckage

Highway camera still from major accident in Randallstown
Posted at 8:29 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 20:39:07-04

UPDATE: The person who was trapped as a result of the accident has been rescued and is receiving care.
A car accident leaves one person trapped and four seriously injured in Baltimore County. The Baltimore County Fire Department says that the crash happened just before 8pm on I-695 between exits 18 and 19.

This story is still developing.

