ABERDEEN, Md. — A traumatic encounter occurred in the parking lot of the Aberdeen Plaza when, according to court documents, a man spotted a woman sitting in her van, positioned himself on the ground outside her door, and stared at her as he exposed himself and committed a lewd act.

Captive to indecency in Aberdeen Man allegedly exposed himself at Aberdeen shopping center

A woman who learned of the incident and did not wish to be identified empathized with what the victim must have gone through.

“I would be extremely frightened. It’s disgusting. You know. Being a woman here, especially maybe she was alone, I can only understand the fear that she was feeling.”

But the victim wasn’t frozen with fear.

Police say what she did next helped them track down the suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Frederick Harris, who was located the next day hiding in a ditch outside a nearby holiday inn.

“It’s a very unpredictable moment, but what she did that was very well is she created distance, called police, and that enabled us to start an investigation, locate the suspect, and place him under arrest,” said Aberdeen Police Capt. C. William Reiber.

According to court records, Harris has been charged with indecent exposure a number of times in recent years and had on an ankle monitor at the time of this incident.

If there are other victims out there, police want to hear from them, mindful of the toll such crimes can take on them.

“I’m sure she’s going to be a lot more scared being in public by herself,” said the woman who also shops in the center. “Yes, ugh, I would be disgusted. I would be terrified. I hope she gets some type of help and therapy to work through this because that’s frightening.”