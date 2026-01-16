Capital Women's Care rejoins UnitedHealthcare network

BALTIMORE — Capital Women's Care is back in UnitedHealthcare's network.

"We are pleased to announce that Capital Women's Care has entered into a new agreement with UnitedHealthcare, effective January 1, 2026," the company said in an email.

The multi-year agreement provides people enrolled access to the following:



Employer-sponsored commercial plans

Individual Family Plan

Medicare Advantage plans, including Group Retiree and Dual Special Needs Plan

Medicaid plans

This news comes after Capital Women's Care announced in August 2025 that it would terminate its contract with UnitedHealthcare effective August 1.

Capital Women's Care offers healthcare services at more than 70 locations throughout Maryland.