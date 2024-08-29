Canton's Can Co. complex to be sold for $12 million

BALTIMORE — The historic Can Company building on Boston Street was a huge part of Canton's revitalization starting in the 1990s.

When the old factory complex was transformed into a retail/office complex (along with a Safeway), it solidified Canton as one of Baltimore City's most popular neighborhoods - but now, the building is changing hands.

So what does the future hold for the Can Company building - and, by extension, Canton as a whole?

Jeremy Landsman, of Reba Holdings, said his company plans to close on the sale in September, and will reach out to the community for their suggestions.

"This is a community project in its truest form," he said. The Can Company "was an amazing development by the Struever Bros. [company] and it really helped propel Canton into what it is today."

Doug Kaufman, a commercial real-estate broker who's also on the board of the Canton Community Association, said:

The community appreciates the significance of that property to Canton's renaissance and its future.

Kim Bosley is a Canton resident who's planning to reopen the Chesapeake Wine Company, which recently closed after about 30 years at the Can Company.

She's "absolutely ecstatic" about the new landlord, whom she's already met several times.

She noted that the building "has so much potential," being "right in the middle and the heart of Canton."

When the Can Company was turned into an office/retail complex in 1998, a Baltimore Sun story called it "the area’s biggest retail draw."

It had a Bibelot bookstore and Donna's cafe, the Atlantic Restaurant, Austin Grill, along with a local hair salon and bank branch.

The Sun pointed out in 2000 that "the Safeway and Can Company projects sparked a new wave of development."

Bosley said:

This place, back in the day, was thriving. It was a destination. You wanted to come here. It was a place to gather. There was live music, there was movies. You had lots of activities going on here, and that kind of has gone away with the recent ownership. And this new group that's coming in, they're committed to bringing all that back.

The shopping center is now anchored by Outback Steakhouse and includes The Original Pancake House, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, RegionAle American Sandwiches, and Chipotle.

Bosley is very hopeful about seeing more small businesses especially, and Kaufman agrees that's what people mostly want.

"Cantonites prefer local over corporate or chains," he said.

The Canton Community Association reminisced on Bosley's Facebook post about the "amazing" Italian restaurant Pasticcio; it closed in 2017, along with Langermann's restaurant.

Bosley thought "it would be very cool to have a great bakery down here," noting that bakeries are "one of the fastest-growing businesses, I think, in Baltimore."

Landsman said he's "never seen a building with a better, pure soul... When you're in there, you just feel great."

Kaufman added: "From the [Association's] standpoint, we always appreciate people who want to work with us and partner with the community at every turn."