Canton residents inch closer to getting their beloved duckpin bowling alley back

BALTIMORE — Residents in Canton are closer to getting their beloved duckpin bowling alley back.

This time with a new fresh look and different ownership.

The century-old landmark on Eastern Avenue officially shut its doors in December 2022.

That following February, a development firm owned by Kristian Spannhake and Jesse Vann, bought the property for $750,000.

Local lawmakers, including City Councilman Zeke Cohen, vowed to do whatever he could to keep the community staple alive.

New ownership initially planned to turn the building into apartments.

But they later agreed to retain the bowling alley portion, on the condition of obtaining a beer and wine license.

On Thursday Baltimore City's Liquor Board issued the new owners a Class “B” Beer, Wine & Liquor restaurant license, allowing for outdoor table service.

That was made possible by a new law passed during the 2023 legislative session.

The bill was specifically tailored to the bowling alley, eliminating certain hurdles which normally would've prevented a liquor license from being issued.

Under the old law, businesses offering food and/or alcohol were required to meet a minimum sales and seating criteria.

Lawmakers amended the legislation, with language stating if the new owners maintained the bowling alley, they would be exempt from those requirements.

All the owners had to guarantee was a "minimum capital investment of $500,000, excluding residential improvements."

According to Baltimore City housing records, that commitment's already been met.

The owners received approval to remodel the building, and construct a third story addition with a balcony.

It consists of 15 apartment units, while the lower levels will be used for bowling and dining.

It's unclear when the bowling alley will officially reopen.

The newly revamped facility will be called Patterson Pins.

