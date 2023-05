BALTIMORE — A way to give back while sampling chili.

Sunday was the 3rd annual Fire Hero Chili Cook-Off.

Canton restaurant of Love and Regret organized the event and block party.

Right on O'Donnell Street next to the Natty Boh Tower, attendees tried over 20 types of chili.

They also had a live auction and band.

Ticket proceeds benefited the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The owners at of Love and Regret said it's about showing up for the ones who serve us everyday and for each other.