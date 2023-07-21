Cannabis Convention underway in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A cannabis convention, in downtown Baltimore.

The Lucky Leaf Expo Baltimore started this morning.

It's focused on anyone who's interested in legal marijuana, with organizers saying there are plants you can buy to grow your own marijuana at home, as well as experts focused on the business side of it.

That focus includes the complexities surrounding marijuana banking laws.

"A lot of people don't realize that despite different laws and things, you can still have bank accounts when you're operating cannabis based businesses. So we have that, we have cultivation supplies, we have odor control, we have real estate, a lot of people don't know where to open the business. So really just about anything you possibly want to know there is either a booth or an expert here who is going to fill you in," Erin Womack, Director of Operations said.

The Expo is over for the day, it picks back up tomorrow at 10 in the morning.