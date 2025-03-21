Campfield Early Learning Center will close at the end of the current school year

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Campfield Early Learning Center will close at the end of the current academic year, officials said.

The Baltimore County Public Schools Board of Education voted March 11 to approve the closure.

According to a press release, the school's closure was set for for the end of the 2025-2026 academic year, but with fewer than 60 students projected to attend Campfield next year, it was found that

"students' needs could be better met by transitioning programs and students to their home schools or to nearby regional programs."

Officials confirm that BCPS staff affected by the speed up of the closure would be prioritized as transfers this spring.

"The closure decision was made based on the factors set forth in state regulations and outlined in a February 11 BCPS report. BCPS staﬀ will meet with parents and members of the aﬀected school communities over the coming months to ensure smooth transitions to new placements for the 2025-26 school year," officials stated in a press release.

Although the Board of Education voted to close Campfield, the decision can be appealed to the Maryland State Board of Education with 30 days of the decision.