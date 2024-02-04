Watch Now
Camper trailer fire leaves one person dead in Stockton

Posted at 12:50 PM, Feb 04, 2024
STOCKTON, Md. — The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office is trying to determine what caused a fire involving two camper trailers early Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at the 800 block of Greenbackville Road for the fire at 6:00 a.m.

The fire was quickly brought under control, prompting overhaul operations to begin.

During those operations firefighters found a person had been living in one of the trailers.

Officials say the person who stayed in the trailer died from their injuries.

Firefighters do not know if there were working smoke alarms in the trailer at the time of the fire.

The victim has not yet been identified.

