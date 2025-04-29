Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cameras catch helicopter landing on I-95 following multi-car collision in White Marsh

I-95 White Marsh Crash
MDOT CHART Cams
I-95 White Marsh Crash
I-95 White Marsh Crash
Posted
and last updated

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A Maryland State Police helicopter landed on I-95 Tuesday morning following a serious multi-vehicle collision.

The crash blocked all southbound lanes near King Avenue in White Marsh.

Live footage captured on the Department of Transportation's Chart cameras showed police, fire, and medics tending to those involved.

Cameras catch helicopter landing on I-95 following multi-car collision in White Marsh

We're unsure of how many people are hurt, but the medevac transported at least one injured person to the hospital.

To avoid the crash scene, drivers are urged to use MD 43 to the outer loop of I-695.

Check back here for more updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are