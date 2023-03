BALTIMORE — Camden Yards is hosting another job fair this weekend.

It will be held at The Warehouse on Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applicants have to be 18 years old or older.

They're looking to fill a variety of positions including event staff, guest experience, box office, and tarp crew.

There will be on-the-spot hiring, and free parking is available.