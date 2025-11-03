Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cam Little's 68-yard kick eclipses Justin Tucker's NFL record as Jaguars beat Raiders 30-29

Jaguars Raiders Football
David Becker/AP
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) reacts after making a game-tying field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Jaguars Raiders Football
Posted

Justin Tucker's NFL record for the longest field goal has been broken.

At the time, when the former Ravens kicker set the NFL record for a 66-yard field goal in 2021 against the Detroit Lions, it was unprecedented.

One would have to dust off the league history books and go all the way back to 2013, when former Broncos, now Buffalo Bills, kicker Matt Prater set the previous record of 64 yards against the Titans.

Sunday, Tucker's record was eclipsed. The kicker?

Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Little's record-breaking kick in the Jags win, 30-29 over the Las Vegas Raiders, is now the NFL's best at 68 yards.

Is it only a matter of time before this record is shattered with a 70-yard kick?

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are