Cam Little's 68-yard kick eclipses Justin Tucker's NFL record as Jaguars beat Raiders 30-29

Justin Tucker's NFL record for the longest field goal has been broken.

At the time, when the former Ravens kicker set the NFL record for a 66-yard field goal in 2021 against the Detroit Lions, it was unprecedented.

One would have to dust off the league history books and go all the way back to 2013, when former Broncos, now Buffalo Bills, kicker Matt Prater set the previous record of 64 yards against the Titans.

Sunday, Tucker's record was eclipsed. The kicker?

Cam Little of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Little's record-breaking kick in the Jags win, 30-29 over the Las Vegas Raiders, is now the NFL's best at 68 yards.

Is it only a matter of time before this record is shattered with a 70-yard kick?