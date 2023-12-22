Calvert Hall principal leaving after 35-year career

TOWSON, Md. — Charles "Chuck" Stembler, who has been a faculty member at Calvert Hall College High School for 35 years and is now its principal. will step down after this school year.

The Catholic boys' high school in Towson announced yesterday that Stembler has been appointed president of Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, Fla. The school will now begin a national search for the next principal.

He will start in that position in July, and will remain Calvert Hall's principal through the rest of this school year.

Jim Arrigo, chairman of the Cardinal Newman School Advisory Council, said:

The community welcomes Chuck and his family from one of the largest private Catholic Schools in the country, Calvert Hall in Maryland, to Palm Beach County.”

Stembler, Class of 1983, has been on the school's faculty since 1987, when he taught government, leadership, English and social studies. He was then assistant principal for student affairs for 23 years, and then principal for the past 10 years. He also graduated summa cum laude from Loyola University Maryland (then Loyola College) with a master's degree in educational administration, as well as two bachelor's degrees.

He was named 2023 Best Principal by The Baltimore Sun's reader rankings, and has been recognized as a Distinguished Lasallian Educator, Br. Gabriel Alumni Award recipient.

While at Calvert Hall, he "exhibited visionary leadership and created a scholar honors program, a leadership institute for upperclassmen, an engineering program to expand elective offerings, an academic success program for college-bound students with language-based disabilities, a testing center, a more robust activities program and a new e-gaming arena, in addition to other school improvements."

President Brother John Kane, FSC, Ed.D., said in a statement:

Chuck has been a key person at Calvert Hall for 40 years, including his time as a student. He has moved Calvert Hall forward in every position he has held, in particular during his time as principal. Calvert Hall is better because of him, and we will miss him. This is a wonderful opportunity for Chuck and his family. On behalf of Calvert Hall, I wish him all the best! Cardinal Newman will be in good hands with him at the helm.

Calvert Hallenrolled 1,235 boys this year, the most since 2009.