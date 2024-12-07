Calvert Hall head coach Josh Ward steps down

TOWSON, Md. — Josh Ward, the head football coach at Calvert Hall has stepped down, the school announced.

This comes after four years with the program.

"I have enjoyed the past four seasons coaching at my alma mater," shared Josh Ward. "I wish all of my players success and look forward to tracking their future progress."

He will continue with his roles as assistant athletic director and Physical Education faculty.

"We are thankful for Josh's commitment to the football program and to our student-athletes. Calvert Hall football has a proud tradition of excellence, and we remain committed to building upon that legacy," Director of Athletics, Dan Mulford said.

Ward is a 2004 graduate of Calvert Hall. Before accepting the Cardinals' head coaching job in June 2020 he was the athletic director and head coach at Concordia Prep.

The search for a new head football coach will begin immediately.