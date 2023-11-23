Calvert alum gets much needed assistance through fundraiser at Barley's Backyard

TOWSON, Md. — Through all the Turkey Bowl excitement, one Calvert Hall alum got some much needed assistance.

21-year-old Ryan Swartz played in the Turkey Bowl for three years while at Calvert Hall.

He was paralyzed after a diving incident back in August.

Thursday, Barley's Backyard in Towson held a fundraiser to help with medical costs.

Swartz made it out the to the fundraiser and to catch the Turkey Bowl with his former classmates.

He says this Thanksgiving, he's thankful for their support.

But he wouldn't be able to make it through this without his mom and dad.

"They're helping me almost every day, like whenever they can always come up and help me no matter what. Bring clothes up, bring in food. Just come over to cheer me up when I have bad days. So I'm very grateful for that," Swartz said.

The restaurant donated15% of their sales.