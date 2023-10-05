Calm for a Cure event gives cancer patients a free day at the spa

Calm for a Cure is back.

This is an annual event that gives those battling cancer a day at the spa, on the house.

It will be next Sunday at both Even Keel Wellness spas in Baltimore and Annapolis.

You're invited for a full day of pampering.

Massages, mini facials, even rooftop yoga.

"As soon as they come through the door, they just kinda let go of everything that they deal with and just taking a moment to be in the moment," said Ashley Franz of Even Keel Wellness Spa.

"It gives them a day of pampering a time away from appointments and worry about nobody but themselves," says Carol Widman, who is battling cancer.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the spa will donate to the Wellness House of Annapolis and the Ulman Foundation.